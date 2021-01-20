It's a battle for Inner Circle supremacy as the faction fights it out to see who will represent the group as its premier tag team in three-way tag action. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE on Wednesday night at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN1, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Inner Circle Tag Team Challenge: Proud-N-Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) vs. "Le Champion" Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Sammy Hager (Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager) - What started with the Inner Circle revealing their New Year's resolutions on Dynamite last week ended with a match that threatens to tear the group apart. After Chris Jericho declared that he and MJF were going to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles in 2021, Santana politely reminded "The Demo God" that he and Ortiz were recruited into the Inner Circle specifically to be the group's tag-team specialists. Sammy Guevara also took umbrage with Jericho's declaration, noting that Jericho had already been tagging with both him and Jake Hager separately. So it was decided that six of the group's seven members would have a match to see who, in fact, will be the group's top tag team. Will PnP have the edge as the only regular team of the bunch? How will Jericho and MJF co-exist? Will Wardlow make his presence felt as the only member of the Inner Circle not participating?

-1 Birthday Celebration match: "Hangman" Adam Page and The Dark Order (John "3" Silver, Alex "4" Reynolds and Colt "Boom Boom" Cabana) vs. The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans and Angelico) and Chaos Project (Dr. Luther and Serpentico) - It's Brodie "-1" Lee Jr.'s birthday and what better way to celebrate than with the Dark Order in action? But this isn't just an eight-man tag match. There is more at stake here. At the end of the match, Adam Page will finally give the Dark Order his answer after months of recruitment as to whether or not he will join the group. John Silver and Alex Reynolds, the Dark Order's "recruitment specialists" have been trying to curry Page's favour for some time and will now find out if their work has produced any results in what would be their biggest capture to date. Still, Page and the Dark Order can ill-afford to take their opponents lightly. Jack Evans and Angelico have seen more action on Dynamite in recent weeks, taking the likes of the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes to the limit. The chance to spoil the Dark Order's big moment is something that Evans, Angelico, Serpentico and Luther would welcome. Will Wednesday night represent a new beginning for the Dark Order?

Six-man tag-team match: Matt Hardy and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Matt Sydal and Top Flight (Darius Martin and Daunte Martin) - Private Party heads into Dynamite fresh off their shocking appearance on Tuesday night's edition of Impact Wrestling in which they defeated the team of Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the No. 1 contenders to the Impact tag team titles currently held by the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and "Machine Gun" Karl Anderson). "Big Money Matt" has his team on a roll and will be looking to continue it against an intriguing and high-flying team of Matt Sydal and the Martins. Hardy likely sees shades of himself and his brother Jeff in Top Flight and might have the right formula to ground the Martins. A win here by Top Flight would easily be the biggest of their young careers. Can Sydal and Top Flight cool off Hardy and Private Party?

"The Bad Girl" Penelope Ford (w/ "Superbad" Kip Sabian, Miro and Charles Taylor) vs. "Legit" Leyla Hirsch - Wednesday night's match will only be Leyla Hirsch's third on Dynamite and she's still looking for her first victory on the show, but she starred in defeat in her previous matches against Dr. Britt Baker and Serena Deeb, respectively. Her opponent on Dynamite is no stranger to Hirsch. It was with Penelope Ford that Hirsch had her first ever major singles match when she faced "The Bad Girl" at Combat Zone Wrestling's "Greetings from Asbury Park" pay-per-view in 2018. Ford got the victory that night, but Hirsch's experience has grown in leaps and bounds since and will be looking to even their score on Wednesday night. A win for either woman would go a long way to position themselves to make a move in the AEW Rankings where Ford currently sits fourth. Can Hirsch get her win back or will Ford continue to rise up towards a title shot at Hikaru Shida? This match will also give us our first look at the newly christened Charles Taylor serving as Miro's butler.

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. "Pretty" Peter Avalon - Peter Avalon is on fire right now...well, on fire for Peter Avalon - maybe not on fire in the traditional sense. He still has one of AEW's most abysmal win-loss records, but he has won five straight matches after going winless in 30. This will be Avalon's first one-on-one match on Dynamite in over a year and he takes on a Cody Rhodes who has a lot on his plate right now. Rhodes has a baby on the way, is a panelist on the Go Big Show, is dealing with both Jade Cargill and Shaquille O'Neal and still has Team Taz lurking around. If there ever were a time where Rhodes could be guilty of overlooking an opponent, it could be Wednesday night with Avalon. Can Avalon take advantage of a very busy Rhodes or will "The American Nightmare" end Avalon's winning streak?

PLUS:

- Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley returns to action for the first time since dropping his title at the Full Gear pay--per-view in November

- The Icon Sting addresses TNT Champion Darby Allin

- AEW World Champion "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega and Don Callis will make an appearance