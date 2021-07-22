Embattled Inter Miami manager Phil Neville says he "knows the consequences" after his league-worst team slumped to another loss in Wednesday night's 5-0 rout to New England Revolution.

Neville, in his first year with the club after leaving the England women's national team job to come to Major League Soccer, says that ownership is still firmly behind him despite the sixth straight defeat.

"I feel the owners' full support, the concern is me," Neville said. "They don't need to tell me their concerns. Our run puts me under pressure."

Among Inter's owners is Neville's former Manchester United and England teammate David Beckham.

Neville, who spent 19 seasons in the Premier League with United and Everton, says that this current slump is the nadir of his tenure, thus far.

"It is the lowest in terms of my feelings since I have come here," Neville said. "The manner we lost was unacceptable, it feels worse than that. I can only apologize to the unbelievable supporters, it is them I feel for. They deserve better. I was not expecting it."

The former full-back who was capped by the Three Lions 59 times believes that his team must also shoulder the blame. Among the high-priced talent on the team are World Cup-winning former France midfielder Blaise Matuidi and former Real Madrid and Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain.

"Players need to take a long hard look at themselves and so do I," Neville said. "I will take full responsibility and ultimately it is my job to make this team better and that is on my shoulders. There are no excuses. We all have to look in the mirror, not just the players. Team does not have an I in it, it needs everyone pulling together. I am asking for a team that fights together, like a brotherhood. We have to start fighting for this football club. I've been in football long enough and I know the consequences - that's no problem to me."

Inter currently sits on eight points after 12 matches. The club is next in action on Saturday when it hosts second-place Philadelphia Union.