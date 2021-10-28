One of Serie A's best talents is staying at the San Siro.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Inter has re-signed Lautaro Martinez to a new deal that will carry the Argentina striker through 2026.

Lautaro Martinez has just signed his new contract with Inter, confirmed. Deal completed and paperworks signed today morning. Official announcement in the next few days. ⚫️🔵🇦🇷 #Inter



New contract will be until June 2026. The release clause [€111m] has been removed. pic.twitter.com/qWgU37AgxX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2021

Martinez, 24, joined Inter in 2018 from Argentine side Racing and has established himself as one of European football's top striking talents.

Last season during Inter's first Scudetto-winning campaign in a decade, Martinez scored 17 league goals.

Through nine Serie A matches this season, Martinez has five goals.

Internationally, Martinez has been capped 33 times by Argentina's senior team and was a key member of the squad that captured the Copa America this past summer.