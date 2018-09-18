MILAN — Inter Milan scored two late goals, including a stoppage-time winner, to mark its return to the Champions League with a 2-1 comeback victory against Tottenham on Tuesday.

Inter's first game in the competition since 2012 looked set to end in disappointment when Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen's shot took a lucky deflection and looped into the net in the 53rd minute. But Mauro Icardi equalized with a perfectly struck volley in the 86th and Vecino headed in the winner in injury time to send the San Siro wild.

Tottenham fell to its third straight loss in all competitions despite taking the lead somewhat against the run of play.

Eriksen's initial shot was parried by Samir Handanovic but the Inter defence failed to clear the danger. The ball came back to the Denmark international and his second attempt took a huge deflection off Joao Miranda and floated over Handanovic.

However, Icardi pounced four minutes from time with a powerful volley into the bottom corner from 20 yards out. That inspired Inter and they poured forward. After earlier chances to snatch the winner, a corner was nodded on to Vecino who headed in in the second minute of stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane's post-World Cup struggles continued.

Kane was the top scorer at the tournament in Russia with six goals in England's run to the semifinals, but the 25-year-old has not found the back of the net since a 3-0 victory over Manchester United last month.

He went closest in the 37th minute as he sprung the offside trap to meet Eriksen's ball over the top but Handanovic forced the England forward wide and he couldn't find the angle to shoot.

Kane also had another chance at the end of the first half but was denied by Handanovic.

Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm had been criticized after Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool but he did well to prevent Inter from equalizing immediately, getting down smartly to deny Ivan Perisic. Vorm, who is deputizing for the injured Hugo Lloris, also prevented an own goal in the first half with a flying save as Davinson Sanchez's diving header appeared to be heading into the back of his own net.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports