Inter will do away with its familiar badge and introduced a new visual identity on Tuesday that is part of a rebrand set to launch next season.

Gone is the familiar gold colour, as well as the letters "FC," with blue, black and white remaining in a minimalized badge with the initials "IM."

The club says the rebranding is set around the English expression "I am."

"The aim is to make the Inter brand relevant and recognizable beyond its fanbase and to allow a younger and international audience to identify with the values of inclusion, style and innovation that have characterized Inter since its foundation," the team said in a statement.

Designed by the Bureau Borsche company, the Nerazzurri says the new badge honours both the club and its city.

"The I M narrative stems from a journey through the corners of Milan, a city that shares with Inter a strong historical component, is emblematic of tradition and innovation, culture and style, and uses its values and character as the base upon which to build its future," the team said. "The narrative is told with the help of personalities from the spheres of sport, entertainment and culture, who make appearances as we tell the story of this significant change."

The club will continue to wear the former badge for the remainder of the season with the redesign appearing on next season's kits.