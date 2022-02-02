Super Bowl LVI will pit the hometown Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

The NFL’s championship game is the crown jewel of football and one of the biggest sporting spectacles watched around the world.

Here are some facts and figures to know about Super Bowl LVI:

The Host City

This will be the first time Los Angeles has hosted the Super Bowl in 29 years. It’s also the eighth time Los Angeles has been the site of the big game, ranking it third behind New Orleans (10), and Miami (11).

Los Angeles has played host to some of the biggest moments in Super Bowl and NFL history, including the Green Bay Packers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at the first ever Super Bowl in 1967.

The legendary 1972 Miami Dolphins capped off their perfect 17-0 season (14-0 in the regular season, 3-0 in the playoffs) at Super Bowl VII when they defeated Washington 14-7 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

L.A. also played host to the first and only Super Bowl victory by the late John Madden when he coached his Oakland Raiders to a 32-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Super Bowl XI.

Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl marked the largest attendance in the big game’s history, with 103,985 fans on hand to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers win their fourth championship over the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams appearance marked the first time the Super Bowl was played in a participant team’s home market.



The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills 52-17 at Super Bowl XXVII the last time Los Angeles hosted. That game is also remembered for Michael Jackson headlining the halftime show in a performance watched by a record 133.4 million people. This led to the trend of the league signing top performance acts for its Super Bowl halftime shows.

The Teams

The Bengals are one of six active teams that have not won a Super Bowl, NFL Championship, or AFL Championship. The other five are the Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans.

Cincinnati entered the 2021 season with 125-1 odds to make it to the Super Bowl. Only the 1999 St. Louis Rams made it to the Super Bowl with worse odds at 150-1.

The last time the Bengals made the Super Bowl was in the 1988 season, where they were defeated 20-16 by the San Francisco 49ers. Only two active players on the Bengals roster were born when that took place – long snapper Clark Harris and punter Kevin Huber.

The Rams appearance at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium makes this the third time a participating team is playing in its home market and second time in its home stadium.

Los Angeles can be the second team to win in their home stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won last season at Super Bowl LV in Raymond James Stadium.

The Quarterbacks

This will be the second time in Super Bowl history where two quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall will face each other in the championship game. In the previous matchup, Peyton Manning’s Denver Broncos defeated Cam Newton’s Panthers 24-10 at Super Bowl 50.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow needed the fewest seasons of a quarterback drafted No. 1 overall to reach the Super Bowl, completing the task after two seasons. The previous fastest was Jared Goff who made it in three seasons in 2018 with the Rams.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford can join Tom Brady (2020) and Trent Dilfer (2000) as the only quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl in their first season with a new team.

Stafford and Burrow combined for 31 interceptions during the regular season. That total is the most for Super Bowl starting quarterbacks since New England Patriots quarterback Brady and St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner combined for 34 in 2001.

The Coaches

Super Bowl LVI will feature the youngest combined head coaching battle with the Rams’ Sean McVay (36) and the Bengals’ Zac Taylor (38). This is also the first Super Bowl where both coaches are under the age of 40, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

This is also the youngest coaching matchup in a championship round of any of the big four sports since a 36-year-old Scotty Bowman and the Montreal Canadiens took on a 37-year-old Harry Sinden and the Boston Bruins in the 1970 Stanley Cup Final.

Taylor worked under McVay for two seasons as the Rams assistant wide receivers coach in 2017 and quarterback coach in 2018.

The Wide Receivers

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase finished first and second respectively in combined regular-season and playoff receiving yards. This will be the first time the top two face against each other in the Super Bowl.

Kupp led the NFL with 1,947 receiving yards in 2021 and his appearance in the Super Bowl marks the fourth instance the NFL’s receiving yards leader has made it to the championship game. In each of the other three instances, their team went on to win.

Kupp’s 386 postseason receiving yards prior to the Super Bowl is the third most in NFL history behind Larry Fitzgerald’s 419 in 2008 and Anthony Carter’s 391 in 1987.