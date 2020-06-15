Iowa has reached a separation agreement with strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, the program announced on Monday.

Doyle had been with the Hawkeyes program since 1999 and departs after allegations from a number of former Black Iowa players that Doyle was central to a culture of racial disparity at the program. Doyle had been placed on administrative leave last week.

The school also announced that the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell will conduct an independent investigation into the allegations surrounding the program.

A press conference has been called for 1 p.m. ET to expand on the agreement.

"We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career," Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement.

Doyle, who has denied all allegations of racial bias, also commented on his departure.

"I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth," Doyle said in a statement. "I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The university and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter."

On Friday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, who hired Doyle in his first year with the Hawkeyes, admitted that race might have been a blind spot during his tenure and came to that conclusion after speaking to some of his former players.

"The biggest question to me is, why the blind spot?” Ferentz said during a press conference. “And I think every person has a blind spot. I’m sure every leader has a blind spot. The former players were very forthcoming. They were very direct, and just pointed out some things that perhaps gave me a new awareness. And I think Monday’s meeting, Tuesday’s meeting followed up with that light. So the key here is to try to create an environment where everybody feels free to talk and say their mind, and know it’s going to be weighed and valued and measured."

Doyle's son, linebacker Dillon Doyle, entered the transfer portal last week.

At a salary of $800,000 a season, Doyle was the highest-paid strength and conditioning coach in the country.