Portugal are always about Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite the array of talent available to coach Fernando Santos, the discussion about the reigning European champions always starts and ends with the 36-year-old Juventus forward, and that's hardly surprising.

Ronaldo heads into Euro 2020 just six goals short of equalling the world record international goal tally of 109, held by former Iran striker Ali Daei. One goal in this tournament will see him move clear of Michel Platini (both have scored nine goals) as the all-time top scorer in the European Championship finals.

He has scored in more Euros (four) than any other player and made more appearances (21) than anyone else. His haul of 40 goals in Euros qualifying is also a record, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic a distant second with 25. But perhaps for the first time since he burst onto the international stage at Euro 2004, when he scored his first international goal in the opening game against Greece, Portugal are not solely reliant on the performances of their ageing talisman.

The emergence of Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix since Portugal won Euro 2016 has given them greater options in attack, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Andre Silva another capable threat. In midfield, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes offer creativity and goals, so any opponent believing that stopping Ronaldo is the key to victory is unlikely to come away with a positive result.

The problem for Coach Santos is fitting all of his attacking options in. Ronaldo barely contributes defensively, either in terms of tracking back or pressing the opposition defenders, but he's always going to play because, well, he's Ronaldo and he is still capable of changing a game with a moment of brilliance. With Ronaldo allowed to roam across the forward line, the other players have to do his share of the work off the ball, but Portugal are a team with a strong work ethic, so whoever Santos selects, he can be assured of a fully-committed performance in support of Ronaldo.

The strength of Portugal's defensive options, with Manchester City's Ruben Dias, the 38-year-old Porto centre-half Pepe, Borussia Dortmund full-back Raphael Guerreiro and Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, enables Santos to overload his team with attacking players. Portugal are a real contender to win the Euros again.

Even though he's closer to 40 years old than 30 this year, Ronaldo is still the first name on the team sheet. He is the main man, but this time, he has a formidable supporting cast behind him.