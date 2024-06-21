Slovakia leads Ukraine 1-0 at halftime Friday in their Group E matchup at UEFA Euro 2024.

Ivan Schranz scored his second of the tournament for Slovakia in the 17th minute, heading home a nifty cross that came off a throw-in. This came after a couple golden chances Slovakia had earlier in the match.

Schranz also scored the only goal of the game as Slovakia defeated Belgium for an upset win to open the tournament on Monday.

Ukraine had their best chance in the 34th minute when a frantic scramble in front of the Slovak net resulted in Oleksandr Tymchyk ringing one off the post.

Ukraine fell 3-0 in their opener to Romania. They will need to salvage at least a draw against Slovakia in the second half to have any hope of advancing, while Slovakia can book their spot in the knockout round with a victory Friday.