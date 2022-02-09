Speed skater Ivanie Blondin will not participate in the women's 5000m long track speed skating event on Thursday, according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Statement: Ivanie Blondin to withdraw from the 5000m event.



🔗: https://t.co/HdJiZ1tZQR pic.twitter.com/te6yRCh7rf — Team Canada PR (@TeamCanadaPR) February 9, 2022

Blondin, 31, participated in the women's 3000m and 1500m where she finished 14th and 13th respectively,

"The decisions was made in collaboration with Blondin, her coach, and support staff to maximize Team Canada's performance in the upcoming team pursuit event," the COC said in a statement.

The Ottawa, Ont., native is next scheduled to participate in the women's team pursuit event with qualifications beginning on Feb. 12.