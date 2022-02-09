29m ago
Blondin withdraws from 5000m speed skating event
Speed skater Ivanie Blondin will not participate in the women's 5000m long track speed skating event on Thursday, according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
TSN.ca Staff
Blondin, 31, participated in the women's 3000m and 1500m where she finished 14th and 13th respectively,
"The decisions was made in collaboration with Blondin, her coach, and support staff to maximize Team Canada's performance in the upcoming team pursuit event," the COC said in a statement.
The Ottawa, Ont., native is next scheduled to participate in the women's team pursuit event with qualifications beginning on Feb. 12.