Ivy League will not participate in fall sports

The Ivy League has ruled out participation in all sports this fall, executive director Robin Harris told ESPN on Wednesday.

They become the first Division I conference to say they will not play sports during the fall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No decision has been made yet about sports in the winter or in 2021, writes Heather Dinich.

Student athletes will be allowed to practice in modified form on campus.

The news comes just hours after Stanford announced they were cutting 11 of 36 varsity programs due to financial ramifications of COVID-19. Read the full ESPN story here.