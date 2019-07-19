Hadwin on his putting: 'It seems to have not made the flight over here'

J.B. Holmes is showing no signs of slowing down at the British Open.

Holmes, the first round leader after an opening 66, added a 3-under 68 to take the clubhouse lead at Royal Portrush.

On a day when conditions were favourable for early starters, Holmes was at 8 under, tied with Shane Lowry, who was still on the front nine. Also making a move was Lee Westwood, who was a shot back playing the final hole.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, still had an outside chance to make the cut. He was 3 under for the day playing the back nine. Rory McIlroy, the local favourite who opened with a 79, had yet to tee off for his second round.

After a first day of rain and blustery conditions, the sky was overcast but the wind was generally light.