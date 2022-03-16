Report: McKissic changes mind, will re-sign with Commanders instead of Bills

J.D. McKissic will not be signing with the Buffalo Bills. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the running back - who reportedly intended to sign a two-year, $7 million contract with the Bills - has changed his mind and will instead return to the Washington Commanders for the same compensation.

RB J.D. McKissic - who intended to sign a two-year, $7 million deal with the Buffalo Bills - changed his mind and is instead returning to Washington for the same compensation, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

The 28-year-old has spent the past two seasons with Washington. He appeared in 11 games last season, carrying the ball 48 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He added 397 receiving yards on 43 receptions and another two TDs.

A product of Arkansas State, McKissic has appeared in 62 games over six seasons with Washington, the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks.

For his career, he's rushed for 979 yards with four TDs. McKissic also has 1,501 yards receiving with seven TDs.