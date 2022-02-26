Drury, Leivo both score twice as Wolves rout Moose

WINNIPEG - Jack Drury and Josh Leivo scored two goals each as the Chicago Wolves routed the Manitoba Moose 5-1 Saturday in the American Hockey League.

Alex Lyon made 25 saves in the win for the league-leading Wolves (30-10-7), who have won three straight.

David Gustafsson scored the lone goal for Manitoba (26-17-3).

The Moose have now dropped three games in a row.

Moose goalie Mikhail Berdin made just 19 saves in the loss.

Chicago now has 67 points on the season, two clear of Utica's 65 for tops in the league. The Comets will play later on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2022.