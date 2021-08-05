38m ago
Grealish joins City in record transfer
Manchester City announced the signing of England midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in a British record transfer of £100 million. Grealish, 25, has signed a six-year deal with the Premier League champions.
TSN.ca Staff
Grealish, 25, has signed a six-year deal with the Premier League champions.
The transfer is both the largest outlay of money by an English team, eclipsing the £89 million fee Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in 2016, and the largest transfer fee for a British player, breaking the previous record of £80 million United spent on Harry Maguire in his 2019 transfer from Leicester City.
