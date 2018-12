Former Heisman Trophy winner and current Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and current Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were two of several notable names on CFL team's negotiation lists revealed by the league Wednesday.

Each team revealed 10 players on their negotiation list with Jackson showing up on the BC Lions list and Tagovailoa on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats list. Jackson was named the Ravens' full-time starter moving forward ahead of Joe Flacco earlier Wednesday while Tagavailoa finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and is expected to be a first round draft pick in the NFL next season.

Other notable names that appeared on negotiation lists included current Minnesota Vikings running back and NFL second-rounder Ameer Abdullah and Christian Hackenberg, another former NFL second-rounder, on the Edmonton Eskimos list. Current San Francisco 49ers starting QB Nick Mullens on the Calgary Stampeders list. And current Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin and Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West on the Toronto Argonauts list.

Two other high profile NCAA quarterbacks were on lists as well, with Notre Dame's Ian Book one of the 10 players the Saskatchewan Roughriders revealed and West Virginia's Will Grier one of the 10 players on the Argonauts' list.

Below is the full list:

BC Lions NAME POSITION COLLEGE Ben DiNucci QB James Madison Kendall Donnerson LB Southeast Missouri State Ryan Finley* QB North Carolina State Jake Fromm* QB Georgia Gage Gubrud QB Eastern Washington Lamar Jackson QB Louisville Marcus Kemp WR Hawaii Shea Patterson* QB Michigan Brett Rypien* QB Boise State Khalil Tate QB Arizona

Edmonton Eskimos NAME POSITION COLLEGE Ameer Abdullah RB Nebraska Josh Buss LB Montana Quinterrius Eatmon OT South Florida Christian Hackenberg QB Penn State Jordan Love* QB Utah State Jamal Morrow RB Washington State Sammy Seamster DB Middle Tennessee State Ryan Switzer WR North Carolina Manny Wilkins* QB Arizona State Shane Zylstra WR Minnesota State

Calgary Stampeders NAME POSITION COLLEGE Jake Browning* QB Washington Chris Durant OT William & Mary Devin Fuller WR UCLA Gerald Holmes RB Michigan State Anthony Johnson DT LSU Jake Maier QB UC Davis Marcus McMaryion* QB Fresno State Nick Mullens QB Southern Miss Nick Stevens QB Colorado State Jaelen Strong WR Arizona State

Saskatchewan Roughriders NAME POSITION COLLEGE Ian Book* QB Notre Dame Joe Burrow* QB LSU Mason Fine* QB North Texas Trace McSorley* QB Penn State Nate Orchard DE Utah Terry Swanson RB Toledo David Talley LB Grand Valley State Lenard Tillery RB Southern Shawun Lurry DB Northern Illinois Jylan Ware OT Alabama State

Winnipeg Blue Bombers NAME POSITION COLLEGE Eric Barriere QB Eastern Washington Charlie Brewer* QB Baylor Fred Brown WR Mississippi State Richie Brown LB Mississippi State Amari Coleman DB Central Michigan Jayson DiManche LB Southern Illinois Donald Hawkins OL Texas Mekale McKay QB Cincinnati Bryan Schor QB James Madison Lucky Whitehead WR Florida Atlantic

Hamilton Tiger-Cats NAME POSITION COLLEGE Chad Beebe WR Northern Illinois McKenzie Milton* QB Central Florida Gardner Minshew* QB Washington State Vinston Painter OT Virginia Tech Kalif Raymond WR Holy Cross J'Mar Smith* QB Louisiana Tech Easton Stick QB North Dakota State Jordan Ta'amu QB Mississippi Tua Tagavailoa* QB Alabama Zac Thomas* QB Appalachian State

Toronto Argonauts NAME POSITION COLLEGE Connor Cook QB Michigan State Reggie Davis WR Georgia Will Grier* QB West Virginia Shaquem Griffin LB Central Florida Charles James DB Charleston Southern Younghoe Koo K Georgia Southern Tate Martell* QB Ohio State Cole McDonald* QB Hawaii Nic Shimonek QB Texas Tech Charcandrick West RB Abilene Christian

Ottawa Redblacks NAME POSITION COLLEGE Kurt Benkert QB Virginia Winston Craig DT Richmond Dalton Crossan RB New Hampshire Luke Falk QB Washington State Bug Howard WR North Carolina Chase Litton QB Marshall Peter Pujals QB Holy Cross Dalton Sturm QB UT - San Antonio PJ Walker QB Temple Jordan Veasy WR California