JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have added rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew to the injury report with right shoulder soreness sustained in last week's victory against the New York Jets.

The team listed Minshew as a full participant in practice Wednesday and said he took 100% of his normal repetitions. His addition to the injury report is considered precautionary, and he's expected to play when the Jaguars (4-4) play a "home game" against AFC South rival Houston (5-3) in London on Sunday.

Minshew is 4-3 as a starter since replacing Nick Foles (broken collarbone) in the season opener. Minshew has completed 62% of his passes for 1,976 yards, with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's one of four players in NFL history to have a passer rating of at least 95 through their first eight games (minimum 250 pass attempts), joining Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota and Marc Bulger.

