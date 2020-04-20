3h ago
Jags' Ngakoue, co-owner Khan feud on Twitter
Disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and team co-owner, senior vice-president Tony Khan went back and forth on Twitter Monday over Ngakoue's desire to be traded away from the Jaguars.
TSN.ca Staff
Ngakoue's frustrations with Jags continue with Twitter tirade
The Jaguars used their franchise tag on the 25-year-old Ngakoue after he posted 41 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games last year.
As part of the back and forth, Ngakoue claimed he and Khan agreed his game against the Los Angeles Chargers would be his last with the Jaguars with Khan replying there is a new regime with the team and that only good compensation will get him traded.
