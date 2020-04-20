Disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and team co-owner, senior vice-president Tony Khan went back and forth on Twitter Monday over Ngakoue's desire to be traded away from the Jaguars.

The Jaguars used their franchise tag on the 25-year-old Ngakoue after he posted 41 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games last year.

As part of the back and forth, Ngakoue claimed he and Khan agreed his game against the Los Angeles Chargers would be his last with the Jaguars with Khan replying there is a new regime with the team and that only good compensation will get him traded.

I’m not in hiding sir, I’m in isolation getting ready for the draft. I’ve been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn’t know that since you unfollowed me (again). — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Since your feeling might today let’s both let the world in on the truth. We been had a discussion that the chargers game was my last game. Yet you try to back door the situation without answering any of my camps calls. Smh you spoiled bra.. holding up people for no reason 🤡 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

It’s a new regime here sir. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the contributions you made here. That said, tweeting insults at me won’t get you traded any faster. Only good trade compensation will do that. Please redirect your efforts into a more productive outlet — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Just trade me . I don’t need the speech 🏁 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

Show me the compensation. I’m sure you’re really driving up the price today btw. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

