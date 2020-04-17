Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has been vocal about how to improve his team in 2020. He wants them to sign free agent QB Cam Newton.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Thursday morning, Fournette expressed his desire to see competition at the quarterback position.

"Cam went to the Super Bowl," Fournette said. "He's a great guy. I've been knowing Cam for a minute now. And like I told some people that talked to me, it's no disrespect to [current starter Gardner Minshew]. I'm just trying to get in the best position as a team as we can [to] win.

"That's all that was about. Just friendly competition 'cause that brings out the best in people."

The Jaguars have stated that they would like to sign another quarterback. Minshew is slated to be the team's starter and the team also has backup Josh Dobbs on their roster.

The Carolina Panthers released Newton last month after a nine-year tenure with the club. He was selected first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the team. Newton was limited to two games last season with a foot injury.