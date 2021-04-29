Jaguars pick Clemson QB Lawrence No. 1 overall in NFL Draft The Jacksonville Jaguars indeed made the pick Thursday night during the 2021 NFL Draft that they’ve been expected to make for months, taking former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence first overall. TSN.ca Staff

The Jacksonville Jaguars indeed made the pick Thursday night during the 2021 NFL Draft that they’ve been expected to make for months, taking former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence first overall.



Lawrence, 21, joins the Jaguars after completing a star-studded three-year career at Clemson. As just a true freshman in 2018, Lawrence helped the Tigers go undefeated and capture the school’s third championship title. He followed up that season by once again leading Clemson to an appearance in the NCAA championship game in 2019 and a third-straight trip to the College Football Playoff this past season.



Lawrence finished his storied NCAA career with a phenomenal record of 34-2 as Clemson’s starting quarterback to go along with 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Also a threat in the running game, Lawrence put up 943 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.



In Jacksonville, Lawrence will be paired with first-year head coach Urban Meyer, who had a legendary career himself on the collegiate level. Meyer won two NCAA championships (2006, ’08) as Florida’s head coach and another one while at Ohio State (2014).