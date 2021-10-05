Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan called Urban Meyer's conduct "inexcusable," but is confident his head coach can win back the trust of his players.

Khan issued a statement on Tuesday, 72 hours after photos and videos of Meyer dancing with a young woman at a bar he owns in Columbus, OH went viral.

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said. "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

A decorated NCAA coach with two national titles under his belt, the 57-year-old Meyer is in his first season in the NFL.

On Monday, he issued an apology to the team and his family. After a Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, Meyer remained in Ohio while the rest of the team flew back to Florida and went to visit family in Columbus

"I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction," Meyer said on Monday. "Just stupid, and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position."

This is not the first time that the former Ohio State and Florida coach has courted controversy in his short tenure with the Jags. In February, Meyer hired disgraced former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle to serve in a similar capacity with the Jaguars. Doyle had been fired by the Hawkeyes after an investigation revealed a history of racist remarks and bullying his players. Under heavy criticism, Doyle resigned the next day.

The Jaguars (0-4), one of only two remaining winless teams along with the Detroit Lions, are next in action on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans (2-2) at TIAA Bank Field.