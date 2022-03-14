Report: Jaguars sign WR Kirk to four year deal worth up to $84 million

The Jacksonville Jaguars and wide receiver Christian Kirk have agreed on a four year, $72 million deal. The contract can reach a maximum of $84 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Kirk, 25, posted career highs with 77 catches for 982 yards in 2021, adding five touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals. In 56 NFL games, all with Arizona, Kirk has caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns.

With a maximum yearly salary of $21 million, Kirk could become the third-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, behind Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans' Julio Jones.

The Scotsdale, AZ, native was selected in the second round (47th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.