Jacksonville Jaguars running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon are both listed on the injury report and are not expected to practice on Wednesday.

Fournette has missed all but two games this season as he battles hamstring issues, while Yeldon has dealt with ankle/foot injuries but has not missed any time.

Jags head coach Doug Marrone expressed optimism on Monday that Fournette might be ready to return against the Texans this weekend. He also said that Fournette will try to practice on Thursday, at which point the team will have a better idea of his availability for the weekend.

Yeldon had a big showing in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, rushing for 53 yards on 10 carries but made a much bigger impact in the passing game, catching eight passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't quite as effective last week however, rushing for 41 yards and no touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 29 yards but did not reach the endzone.

If Fournette doesn't play and Yeldon isn't up to a full workload, that might mean newly-signed running back Jamaal Charles sees a higher workload. Charles carried the ball five times for just five yards last week but could receive a bigger role with an extra week to learn the offence. The 31-year-old Charles is a four-time Pro Bowler.

For the Jaguars to have success in the running game, quarterback Blake Bortles is going to need to do better in the air. He has thrown a total of five interceptions the past two weeks while the Jags have combined to score just 21 points. Jacksonville has not had a running back rush for more than 100 yards all season.

After their matchup with Houston in Week 7, Jacksonville will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.