Jags say HC Marrone will return in 2019

Mariota not expected to start with playoffs on the line

Doug Marrone will be back at the helm of the Jacksonville Jaguars next season.

Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan announced that HC Doug Marrone and GM Dave Caldwell will return for 2019 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2018

The Jags said in a statement that their head coach, along with general manager Dave Caldwell and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin will be back for 2019.

Jacksonville closed out the season with a 20-3 loss to the Houston Texans to finish at 5-11 after making the AFC Championship the season before.