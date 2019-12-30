1h ago
Jags say HC Marrone will return in 2019
TSN.ca Staff
Doug Marrone will be back at the helm of the Jacksonville Jaguars next season.
The Jags said in a statement that their head coach, along with general manager Dave Caldwell and executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin will be back for 2019.
Jacksonville closed out the season with a 20-3 loss to the Houston Texans to finish at 5-11 after making the AFC Championship the season before.