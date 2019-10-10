Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has not played in the team's last two games, will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

"[Ramsey] is going to be playing this week, so hopefully you'll tune in this week to the Saints game," Khan told thestreet.com.

ESPN's Josina Anderson was told, however, that Ramsey is "going to listen to his body" in regards to playing Sunday in the Jaguars' Week 6 matchup against the Saints, but that the cornerback still wants to be traded.

I'm told Jalen Ramsey is still "going to listen to his body," but nothing has changed about his stance. https://t.co/xyVXeQPLGu — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 10, 2019

The 24-year-old Ramsey was officially ruled out last week because of a back injury and he missed the game before that due to the birth of his daughter. It's been speculated that his desire to be traded has also played a part in his absence.

Khan has repeatedly stated that he's not interested in trading Ramsey, who has been named a Pro Bowler in two of three previous seasons in the NFL.

"You have to balance what's good for the team with what the individual's wishes might be," Khan told thestreet.com. "... I met with [Ramsey] a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart. I think we'll be able to come to whatever makes sense for all."

Ramsey, who was drafted fifth overall by the Jaguars in 2016, has recorded 182 tackles, nine interceptions and 45 passes defenced.