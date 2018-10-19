T.J. Yeldon is in, Leonard Fournette is out for Week 7 against the Houston Texans.

Official: Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is out again in Week 7. T.J. Yeldon up as the starter again. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 19, 2018

After being listed on the injury report mid-week, Yeldon was removed from it Friday and was announced as the starter as Fournette will miss yet another game with a hamstring injury that has cost him all but two games so far this season. This means Yeldon could be in for a heavy workload on Sunday.

Yeldon had a big showing in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, rushing for 53 yards on 10 carries but made a much bigger impact in the passing game, catching eight passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't quite as effective last week however, rushing for 41 yards and no touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 29 yards but did not reach the endzone.

For the Jaguars to have success in the running game, quarterback Blake Bortles is going to need to do better in the air. He has thrown a total of five interceptions the past two weeks while the Jags have combined to score just 21 points. Jacksonville has not had a running back rush for more than 100 yards all season.

The Jags also have veteran Jamaal Charles and David Williams in their backfield. After their matchup with Houston in Week 7, Jacksonville will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.