JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin for Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

Griffin is dealing with a concussion.

Coach Urban Meyer also said Friday that running back James Robinson (heel/knee) and rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder) are good to go and will start. He added that center Brandon Linder and tight end James O’Shaughnessy will be activated from injured reserve and are expected to play.

Linder hasn’t played since spraining a knee and an ankle in Week 5. O’Shaughnessy has been sidelined since injuring an ankle in Week 2.

Without Griffin, Tre Herndon or Chris Claybrooks is expected to start opposite Campbell. Herndon was inactive the last three weeks.

___

