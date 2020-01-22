Evans scores six seconds into OT as Rocket down Crunch

LAVAL, Que. — Jake Evans scored the winner just six seconds in overtime to lift the Laval Rocket past the visiting Syracuse Crunch 3-2 on Wednesday in the Amercian Hockey League.

With the win, the Rocket (22-17-4) grabbed a two-point lead ahead of the Toronto Marlies (21-16-4) for fourth place in the North Division.

Lukas Vejdemo and Phil Varone scored in regulation for Laval, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Gemel Smith and Taylor Raddysh replied for Syracuse (20-18-5).

Cayden Primeau made 21 saves in victory.

Crunch netminder Scott Wedgewood stopped 5-of-6 shots before leaving the game with an injury early in the second period. Spencer Martin made 18 saves in relief.

Both Syracuse and Laval went 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22 2020.