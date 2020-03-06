42m ago
Lucchini, Cox lead Rocket over Monsters with two goals each
The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND — Jake Lucchini and Joe Cox had a pair of goals apiece as the Laval Rocket topped the Cleveland Monsters 5-1 on Friday in American Hockey League play.
Yannick Veilleux also scored and Laurent Dauphin tacked on three assists to help the Rocket (29-24-8) win their third game in a row.
Dillon Simpson found the back of the net for the Monsters (24-30-6) , who are on a five-game slide.
Michael McNiven made 20 saves for Laval as Brad Thiessen stopped 19-of-24 shots for Cleveland.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.