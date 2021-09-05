McCarty remembers his first Labour Day classic: 'The flyover gave me goosebumps'

Rookie Jake Maier will make his third consecutive start for the Calgary Stampeders when they take on the Edmonton Elks Monday night in the Labour Day Classic.

Maier has passed for 611 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions as the Stampeders have gone 1-1 with him at the helm while quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell works his way back from injury.

Mitchell, despite returning to practice this week after being out the last two games, has been placed once again on the one-game injured list.

The 31-year-old suffered a fractured fibula in the club's season-opening 23-20 loss to Toronto on Aug. 7.

Maier's play has convinced Mitchell he doesn't have to rush back and play before he's physically ready to.

"The way Jake has been playing, man, I have 1,000 per cent confidence to let him go out there and do what we need to do in order to win the game because he's been balling it out,' Mitchell said. "That's been fun to watch.

Meanwhile, running back Calvin McCarty is set to make his Stampeders debut.

McCarty, 36, retired in March following 13 seasons with Edmonton. McCarty appeared in over 200 regular-season games with the franchise and helped it win a Grey Cup title in 2015.

The five-foot-10, 215-pound McCarty ran for 1,615 career yards and 17 TDs while registering 263 catches for 2,005 yards and 143 touchdowns in 203 games with Edmonton. In 2019, McCarty became just the fourth running back in CFL history to achieve the 200-game milestone.