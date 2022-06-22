Wide receiver Jake Wieneke and linebacker Chris Ackie have each been placed on the injured list and ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Wiekeke is dealing with a hamstring issue and Ackie an ankle injury. 

Meanwhile, wide receiver Eugene Lewis (hamstring), defensive end Nick Usher (illness) and guard Philippe Gagnon (illness) are all listed as questionable.

The Alouettes are 0-2 to begin the season but have lost by just four combined points, dropping their season-opener to the Calgary Stampeders 30-27 and then losing 20-19 to the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2.