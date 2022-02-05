The Montreal Alouettes have signed wide receiver Jake Wieneke to a one-year contract worth $160,000, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The 27-year-old American has spent the past two seasons with the Als, recording 56 receptions for 898 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his rookie season of 2019, Wieneke caught 41 passes for 569 yards and eight touchdowns.

Wieneke played his college football with South Dakota State.