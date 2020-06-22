Star safety Jamal Adams requested a trade from the New York Jets last week and appears to have a preference for a new home if he gets his wish.

In a video posted to social media by a fan on Sunday, the 24-year-old can be heard saying he's "trying to" push for a trade to the Dallas Cowboys.

"You coming to Dallas?" yelled a fan from across a parking lot to Adams behind the wheel of his car.

"I'm trying, bro," Adams yelled back before driving off.

Upon Adams' trade request last week, the Cowboys were one of seven teams he would welcome as a landing spot according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adams is also from the Dallas area, attending nearby Hebron high school prior to playing college ball at LSU.

The other six teams on Adams' preferred destinations list include the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, reports Schefter.

While he has two years left on his rookie contract, Adams is seeking a new deal but the Jets reportedly prefer to address that next off-season at the earliest. On Thursday, he responded to a comment on Instagram and indicated that he might be looking to play somewhere else.

“Maybe it's time to move on!” Adams said in the post.

Adams was selected No. 6 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and has spent the first three seasons of his career in the Big Apple, earning Pro Bowl appearances the last two years.