Franklin gets start for Argos but is aware of upcoming trade deadline

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have James Franklin's full attention, but Oct. 9 looms in the back of his mind.

The Toronto quarterback makes his first start since July 1 on Saturday when the Argonauts (2-10) host the Riders (8-4). Ironically, Franklin's last start was against Saskatchewan when he suffered a hamstring injury in a 32-7 road loss, sending him on the six-game injured list.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson took over starting duties and led Toronto to a 2-8 record. Franklin replaced Bethel-Thompson in the second half of last week's 23-16 home loss to Calgary, completing 12-of-16 passes for 147 yards and a TD to earn the start against Saskatchewan.

But Franklin, in the final year of his CFL contract, also knows Oct. 9 is the league's trade deadline. With struggling Toronto having three potential starters on its roster — veteran Zach Collaros can come off the six-game injured list after this game — and a rash of injuries throughout the league at the quarterback position, a healthy Franklin could be a solid late-season addition for a contending club.

All facts not lost upon the 28-year-old Franklin, a married father of two young daughters who was dealt to Toronto by Edmonton in December 2017.

"I've definitely thought of different scenarios," Franklin said. "But as far as it comes to playing, if I do good then usually good will come from that.

"Instead of worrying about if I'm going to be traded or be here, I'll just focus on doing good and then everything else will take care of itself."

Franklin was 20-of-28 passing for 224 yards with a TD and two interceptions July 1 before being injured.

Toronto head coach Corey Chamblin said pro football's harsh reality is players must continually compete for jobs.

"In this business, they have to understand each and every week you're playing for your job," he said. "Whether it's to remain with your team or move on to another team (via trade) or even next season keeping yourself marketable.

"I think they understand that and that's where they are right now."

Franklin's goal Saturday night will be a simple one.

"Hopefully a lot of touchdowns," he said. "Yes, we want to put points on the board but we haven't capitalized a lot in the red zone.

"We haven't scored many touchdowns and I'm hoping to be able to help out in that aspect."

Toronto has scored 23 offensive TDs, second-last in the CFL. Only two have been by rushing, a league-low.

Toronto is averaging just 18.8 offensive points per game — eighth in the nine-team CFL — while allowing 38 sacks (second worst). The Argos are ranked second overall in passing (311.7 yards per game) with a league-best 21 TD passes, but own the league's worst ground game (71.9 yards per game).

However, Chamblin said Franklin sparked Toronto's offence last week.

"He's very athletic . . . he likes to make the long ball and change the field a little bit," Chamblin said. "We've seen glimpses of what he's done in the past in his career so hopefully it's one of those things where he just goes ahead and turns all that potential into production."

Cornerback Jonathon Mincy, a late cut of the NFL's Chicago Bears, starts for Toronto. He spent two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2016-17) before heading south.

"The biggest thing I told him was I know he's going to make a play or two," Chamblin said. "But he has to make sure he's locked in enough to make sure he doesn't give up a play or two as well.

"You'll see him tackling, he'll make a play and he'll shine. That's who he is. He's a phenomenal football player."

Toronto will have to contend with Saskatchewan defensive lineman Charleston Hughes. The CFL sacks leader (13) returns after missing the Riders' last game, a 27-25 win over Montreal on Sept. 14.

Veteran offensive lineman Brendon LaBatte also returns but receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert, another late Bears cut, won't make his '19 debut.

"They definitely put a lot of pressure up front," Franklin said of Saskatchewan's defence. "Generally that makes the quarterback's eyes come down to look at the rush instead of downfield.

"There've been opportunities for us when we played them the first time and other teams as well to hit stuff downfield but because of that pressure they have up front, they're able to keep the quarterback from looking down. And their guys make plays when they have the opportunity."

On July 1 against Toronto, Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo finished 24-of-31 passing for 430 yards with two TDs while running for another. Saskatchewan's defence had four sacks — two by Hughes — and two interceptions.

Saskatchewan can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

"We want to be able to control out own destiny," Fajardo, a former Argo, said. "The only way we can do that is if we win games.

"We want to be the drivers of the bus."

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS (8-4) AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS (2-10)

BMO Field, Saturday night.

STREAKING RIDERS: The Riders head to BMO Field having won their last six games versus Toronto. It's the franchise's longest win streak all-time against the Argos. But in the last five meetings, there have been 10 lead changes and two contests have been decided by three points or less.

BYE WEEK: The Roughriders are coming off a bye week. The club is 4-0 after a week off over the last two seasons and 2-0 this year after bye weeks.

TURNOVER BATTLE: The Argonauts have forced as many turnovers in their last three games (12) as they did in their first nine contests of the season.

APPROACHING MILESTONES: Veteran Argonauts receiver S.J. Green needs 14 catches to reach 700 for his CFL career. And with 150 receiving yards, he'll hit the 10,000-yard plateau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019