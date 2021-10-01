It’s a small but competitive field of sophomore fillies for tonight’s (Oct. 1) eighth race at Woodbine, which I think will be headlined by the debuting No. 6 Veery.

This one has been getting ready with some snappy workouts in the morning for veteran trainer Bob Tiller, which suggests she will hit the ground running. Antonio Gallardo is a strong gate rider, and he’s been successful with this barn in limited opportunities. Let’s fire up the Dark Horse Bets app and put $20 to win on her, and as a back-up play, box this filly in an exactor with No. 1 Gamble’s Silver and No. 5 Blazing Sky.

We haven’t seen Gamble’s Silver - a Josie Carroll trainee - since opening weekend, but I like the fact she resurfaces at the same level. The other filly, Blazing Sky, could be the surprise package, luring leading rider Kazushi Kimura. Those two could be nice complementary pieces to my top pick.

Good luck with your bets and be sure to tune into Racing Night Live on TSN!

$20 Win #6

Exactas

1/5

1/6

5/1

5/6

6/1

6/5

ALTERNATE:

$15 Silver and Gold Bundle

1, 5, 6, X

