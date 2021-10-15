This week’s Dark Horse Bets pick comes from a competitive sprint on Woodbine’s inner turf course.

I like Danger to make a great first impression on his new connections (trainer, owner). She tries a slightly higher level of competition, but this race didn’t exactly come up tough. I think she’ll utilize her pole position to grab a good early seat behind the speed with a chance to pounce when they turn for home.

Both the rider Eswan Flores and trainer Marty Drexler, have been on a roll lately. Let’s hope it continues in the sixth race with Danger.

Here’s the way I’m going to bet this race: Danger to win as a flat bet and I’ll use the consistent Monastery Lane and U.S. invader Corey Scores in behind for the exacta and trifecta. It may not be a contest with a lot of value but as they say, a short price is better than a long face.

Hope it works out well, however you decide to draw it up.

$20 Win #1 Danger

$9 Exactors

1/6

1/9

$2 Triactors

1/5/6

1/5/9

1/6/5

1/6/9

1/9/5

1/9/6