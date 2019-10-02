Gruden on Redskins starting QB for Sunday: 'We don't have one right now'

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden says the team doesn't yet know who it will start at quarterback Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Asked by the media which of the Redskins' three quarterbacks on the active roster will start against the Patriots, Gruden said "We don't have one right now."

Veteran Chase Keenum, who has started all four of the Redskins games this season, started again last week against the New York Giants, but was benched midway through the second quarter in favor of rookie Dwayne Haskins. The 2019 first-rounder finished the game with just 107 yards through the air and three interceptions.

The Redskins also have veteran Colt McCoy on their roster, who Gruden is reportedly very fond of.

The health situations of Colt McCoy and Case Keenum do complicate it. But either way, Colt McCoy figures prominently in the mix https://t.co/U5Be2A5kgP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2019

The 0-4 Redskins host the the 4-0 Patriots at home on Sunday.