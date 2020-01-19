WINNIPEG — JC Lipon had a short-handed goal and added an assist in a three-goal second period as the Manitoba Moose downed the Laval Rocket 5-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League play.

C.J. Suess and Michael Spacek also scored in the second for Manitoba (20-24-0), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Kristian Reichel and Cole Maier had the other goals for the Moose.

Mikhail Berdin made 40 saves for the win in net.

Josh Brook's power-play goal was the only scoring for Laval (21-17-4), the minor league club for the Montreal Canadiens.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 18 shots in net for the Rocket.

Manitoba went 1 for 8 on the power play and Laval was 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.