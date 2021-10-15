Beaudin, Pezetta and Dea power Rocket to victory over Senators

MONTREAL — Jean-Christophe Beaudin, Michael Pezetta and Jean-Sebastien Dea all had a goal and an assist as the Laval Rocket earned a 6-2 win over the Belleville Senators in the opening game of the American Hockey League season for both teams Friday night.

After the two teams finished the first period tied 1-1, Laval broke the contest open in the second by outscoring Belleville 4-1.

Lukas Vejdemo, Danick Martel and Ryan Poehling had the other goals for Laval.

Philippe Daoust and Matthew Wedman replied for Belleville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.