Jeff Reinebold is joining the Montreal Alouettes as special teams co-ordinator, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The move comes less than a week after he announced his departure from the same position with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Under Reinebold, kick returner Frankie Williams became one of the most dangerous players on special teams in the CFL, winning the 2019 John Agro Award as the league's most outstanding special teams player and was a CFL all-star. He was second in the league with 459 return yards in 2021.

Reinebold's coaching career in the CFL spans 17 seasons, including two years as head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 1997-98.