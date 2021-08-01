TOKYO — Jennifer Abel's wait for an individual Olympic medal continues after the Canadian diver finished eighth in the three-metre springboard final Sunday at Tokyo 2020.

The 29-year-old missed her entry into the water on her third dive and that misstep put her in ninth position, hurting her podium chances.

China continued its stranglehold on the event as Shi Tingmao retained her Olympic title. With 383.50 points, she edged out teammate Wang Han (348.75) on her final dive.

American Krysta Palmer won bronze.

Chinese women have dominated the three-metre springboard since the Seoul Olympics in 1988. The last non-Chinese winner in the event was Canada's Sylvie Bernier in Los Angeles in 1984.

Shi has finished first in all major springboard events since 2015, winning gold each time in the individual and synchro at the Olympics and world championships.

Abel, who was hoping to erase the memory of the 2016 Rio Games where she finished fourth in the individual and synchro three-metre springboard, is still returning home from Tokyo with a medal. Last week, she won silver in the synchro with teammate Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu.

Abel also won synchro bronze with Émilie Heymans at the London Games in 2012.

Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., the other Canadian entered in the event, was eliminated in the semifinal on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2021.