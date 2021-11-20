Up Next

HAMILTON — Jeremiah Masoli and Dane Evans threw touchdown passes as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 24-3 in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday.

Both squads had already cemented second spot in their respective divisions before kickoff.

Saskatchewan clinched its position with last week's 29-24 win over Edmonton, while Hamilton captured the East's No. 2 spot with the Ottawa Redblacks' 19-18 comeback win Friday night over the Montreal Alouettes.

Hamilton (8-6) will host Montreal (7-7) in the East semifinal next Sunday while the Calgary Stampeders (7-6) will visit Saskatchewan (9-5).

Isaac Harker made his first start of the season — and second of his CFL career — as Saskatchewan didn't play many veterans.

That included starter Fajardo, running back William Powell, receiver Duke Williams, defensive lineman Micah Johnson and offensive lineman Dan Clark.

Hamilton fielded its starters and predictably took control of the game.

Masoli was solid completing 17-of-21 passes for 223 yards and a TD before Evans opened the third quarter in front of a season-high Tim Hortons Field gathering of 22,344.

Evans wasted no time staking Hamilton to a 21-0 lead. He capped a nine-play, 63-yard drive with a six-yard TD strike to Brandon Banks at 4:34.

Michael Domagala's 34-yard field goal at 4:34 put the Ticats ahead 24-0 following Tunde Adeleke's interception.

Brett Lauther's 16-yard field goal at 13:35 accounted for Saskatchewan's scoring.

Harker gave way to Mason Fine in the third before returning in the fourth.

Harker finished 16-of-23 passing for 150 yards and two interceptions while Fine was 5-of-9 attempts for 64 yards.

Evans was 10-of-16 passing for 126 yards with two interceptions. He also ran for 33 yards on four carries and had a 25-yard punt

Hamilton linebacker Simoni Lawrence's five tackles boosted his career total to 609.

Lawrence surpassed Rob Hitchcock (606) for tops in club history.

Don Jackson scored Hamilton's other touchdown.

Domagala kicked two converts, a single and three field goals.

Domagala's 15-yard field goal to end the second quarter gave Hamilton a 14-0 halftime lead.

It came after Domagala missed a 32-yard try at 13:09 that went for a single.

Masoli capped a smart 97-yard, 14-play drive with an eight-yard TD pass to Jackson at 8:16 of the second to put Hamilton ahead 10-0.

Masoli was seven-of-eight passing for 81 yards on the march.

Domagala opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal at 13:57 of the first quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2021.