The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to a two-year deal on Monday.

The 33-year-old American spent the first eight seasons of his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, throwing for 2,445 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions during the 2021 season.

"I am blessed and excited to be a part of this great team, organization and community in Ottawa. We have one goal, one mission this year and it’s to raise the Grey Cup with RNation," said Masoli in a statement. "Ottawa has been a place I’ve always loved playing and now my family and I can’t wait to call this place home. Thank you again to the Ticats and Hamilton community for all of your support over the years. Looking forward to this new beginning!"



More to follow.