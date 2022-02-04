Where is the likely landing spot for Masoli?

It appears Jeremiah Masoli is staying in Ontario.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports it sounds like Masoli "has made his mind-up and is heading" to the Ottawa Redblacks.

TSN's Farhan Lalji adds the former Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback will carry a salary in the $450,000 range for 2022.

The Tiger-Cats made their plans at quarterback clear earlier this month as they signed Dane Evans to a contract extension after he and Masoli split time as the team's starter last year.

Masoli threw for 2,445 yards last season with 10 touchdowns to six interceptions. While Evans started the team's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Masoli entered after an apparent injury. He finished 20-of-25 passing for 185 yards with two TDs and an interception.

Believe it was important for @REDBLACKS to get Jeremiah Masoli committed before end of legal tampering period so they can use his addition to recruit other talent around him. Job becomes much easier this way.#CFL #Redblacks — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 4, 2022

The 33-year-old is an eight-year CFL veteran, having spent his entire career in Hamilton. He was a CFL East All-Star in 2018.