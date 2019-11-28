Jason Garrett isn’t going anywhere.

Although it wasn’t the Thanksgiving the Dallas Cowboys were hoping for – falling 26-15 to the Buffalo Bills – head coach Garrett isn’t on the hot seat.

“I’m just not going to make a coaching change. It’s not impossible for us to do more than just show up in the playoffs,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters following the game Thursday night.

Jones added that he believes the team can win the NFC East and still have a storybook finish to the season.

He added. “Every decision that I make over the next month will be with an eye in mind to get us in the Super Bowl, now.”

These comments come just a few days after he blasted the Cowboys coaching staff following the team’s 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Jones said after losing to the Patriots, before adding, “With the makeup of this team, I shouldn’t be this frustrated.”

Garrett has been head coach in Dallas since Week 10 of the 2010 season and has an 83-65 record in the regular season, but has appeared in just five playoff games with a 2-3 record.

Despite being losers of two straight, the Cowboys still sit atop their division with a 6-6 record, and a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6).

The Week 13 loss means the Cowboys have yet to beat a team this season that is over .500 at game time.

Garrett and the Cowboys close out the season with games against the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia and the Washington Redskins.