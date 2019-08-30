The NFL season is just over one week away and the Dallas Cowboys are still without their superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Losing a top talent like Elliot would be a blow for any team, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't pressing the panic button.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan Jones said, "No one gives up in any way, especially with the talented group we have... No one without one believes that that's terminal as far as us having a great year."

He also pointed out that Super Bowl formulas don't always include star running backs.

"Most of these teams win Super Bowls without rushing champions." Jones added, "We've had (Elliot) going on three or four years and we haven't won it yet."

The Cowboys owner also gave his expectations for his franchise running backs immediate future"“I’m operating as though, right now, he’s going to miss regular-season games,” Jones said. “My entire expectation for what we’re putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out and not having any training camp that he’s going to miss games."

Jones also provided an update on WR Amari Cooper (foot), LT Tyron Smith (back) and RG Zack Martin (back), expecting them all to return to practice next week.

The Cowboys will open their season on Sept. 8 when they host the New York Giants.