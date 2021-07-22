Forward Jessie Eldridge has been added to the Canadian National Women's Team centralization roster ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The roster now stands at 29 players (3G 9D 17F).

Eldridge, 23, is part of the PWHPA's Montreal team. In four years at Colgate University, she recorded 74 goals and 163 points in 153 games.

