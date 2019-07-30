United States women’s national team soccer coach Jill Ellis is stepping down from her post in October. Ellis will remain with the team for its five-game World Cup victory tour.

Ellis, 52, coached the Americans in a record 127 games with a record of 102-7-18. She was appointed interim head coach in April 2014 before being named permanent head coach one month later.

“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said. “I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them. I want to sincerely thank the world class coaches and staff with whom I’ve had the privilege to work - they are quintessential professionals and even better people. And finally, I want to thank the Federation for their support and investment in this program, as well as all the former players, coaches, and colleagues that have played an important role in this journey.”

Under her, the U.S. won two consecutive women’s World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. She is the first national team coach (men’s or women’s) to have won two consecutive FIFA World Cup titles since Vittorio Pozzo led Italy’s men squad in 1934 and 1938. In total, the USWNT won eight tournaments with Ellis at the helm.

“The U.S. Soccer Federation and the sport in general owes Jill a debt of gratitude,” said U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro. “Jill was always extremely passionate about this team, analytical, tremendously focused and not afraid to make tough decisions while giving her players the freedom to play to their strengths. She helped raise the bar for women’s soccer in the USA and the world, and given the history of this program, the level of success she achieved is even more remarkable.”

Ellis will continue on with U.S. soccer for the next year in an ambassador role.