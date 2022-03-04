The Toronto Argonauts announced the hiring of Jim Barker as Senior Advisor, the promotion of Vince Magri to Assistant General Manager and Alex Russell to Director of Football Operations and National Scout on Friday.

Barker returns to Toronto for the third time after working last season as part of TSN’s CFL coverage.

Prior to that, he spent two years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, as offensive assistant, offensive/special teams assistant and personnel consultant.

The Argos made Barker their head coach in 2010 and led the team into the Eastern Final, capturing Coach of the Year honours. He was named general manager the next season, and guided the Boatmen to the 100th Grey Cup in 2012. His first stint came in 1997 when he was the co-offensive coordinator and he was named head coach two seasons later.

Magri is in his tenth year with the Argos and was Director of Scouting in 2021.He joined the Argos in 2013 as a video coordinator before being promoted to Director of Canadian Scouting in 2014, a role he would occupy until 2021, while helping the Argos capture the Grey Cup in 2017.

Russell joined the Argos in March of 2019 to help oversee the football operations of the club. Prior to joining the Argos, Russell was the Coordinator of Football Operations for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2016-2018.