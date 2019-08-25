AURORA, Ont. — Top-ranked Jin Young Ko of South Korea closed with an eight-under-par 64 on Sunday to win the CP Women's Open by five shots over Denmark's Nicole Broch Larsen.

Ko pulled away with six birdies on the back nine to finish at 26-under-par 262 overall. Canada's Brooke Henderson (69) finished seven shots off the lead in a tie for third place with American Lizette Salas (64).

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., became the first Canadian to win this tournament in 45 years when she triumphed last year in Regina.

After rounds of 66, 69 and 65 at Magna Golf Club, Henderson started the day at 16-under, two shots behind co-leaders Ko and Broch Larsen.

The final round was broken up into trios, with groups teeing off at the first and 10th tees to ensure the finale didn't run up against the PGA's Tour Championship climax.

Henderson was primed for a birdie on the first hole when her second shot landed within seven feet of the hole. But her putt was just slightly wide.

Broch Larsen drew appreciative applause from the crowd on the same hole when she drained a 20-foot putt for birdie. That moved her one shot ahead of Ko and three ahead of Henderson, who was followed by a vocal gallery of supporters.

Henderson's short game was on point a day earlier when she shot a blistering 29 on the back nine thanks to an eagle and five birdies.

But her putter cooled somewhat Sunday, although she did well to save par with a six-foot putt on the second hole.

Henderson pushed a birdie putt from 11 feet on the third, settled for two-putts on the next two holes and missed a seven-foot try for birdie on No. 6.

Her string of pars ended on the par-5 seventh. Henderson's 26-foot eagle putt ran three feet from the pin and she hit the tester coming back.

Ko finally looked like she would make her first bogey of the week on the 535-yard ninth hole when her second shot sailed into the vegetation well right of the fairway.

But her recovery skills were on full display as she took a drop, hit a wedge on to the green and hit a six-foot par putt.

Henderson's first bogey of the round came on the 13th hole but she got it back with a birdie on No. 14. However, Ko matched the effort to move three shots up on Broch Larsen and Salas, and five strokes ahead of Henderson.

Ko cemented the victory with birdies on four of her last five holes. She earned US$337,500 of the $2.25-million purse for the victory.

Quebec City's Anne-Catherine Tanguay closed with a 71 to finish 20 shots off the lead.

Golf Canada reported that it was likely the second-highest total attendance for the event but a record for walk-up and corporate sales.